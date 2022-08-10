Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Cassie and the Lights review – family drama glows in the darkness
Alex Howarth’s hugely moving play has plenty of humour and a homemade aesthetic, while asking tough questions about parenting and the law
Olivia Rodrigo’s Net Worth Has Us Saying ‘Good 4 U’ After Seeing How Much She Makes
Click here to read the full article. Turns out, Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is enough to make us feel a little *jealousy, jealousy.* But not because she’s any less deserving of how much she makes today! Olivia Rodrigo was born in California on February 20, 2003. She grew up in the town of Temecula with her father Ronald, who works as a family therapist, and her mom Sophia, a schoolteacher. Olivia is of Filipino descent on her dad’s side. Her mom, meanwhile, has mixed German and Irish ancestry. As an only child, Olivia’s parents were extra supportive of her artistic pursuits...
