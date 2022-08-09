Read full article on original website
Step Inside a $50 Million Penthouse That's Completely Surrounded by Glass
For $50 million, you could own a 10,000-square-foot penthouse condo in West Hollywood designed by AD100 firm Olson Kundig. Featured in the most recent episode of On the Market, a youtube series by AD, the top floor of 8899 Beverly Blvd. is the pinnacle of luxury. In the video, Fredrik Eklund, the listing agent for the property, and Andrew Bowen, Partner & Head of Staging for ASH Staging, the firm that staged the home, give an exclusive tour of the property before the one-of-a-kind accommodations are sold.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
9 nature-inspired decorating tips to make your home a more relaxing space
Decades of environmental psychology research tell us that everything that surrounds us is crucial to our mental health, and nature has a particularly powerful role in making us feel good. Clinical studies suggest that natural light can significantly improve health outcomes for patients with depression and agitation. Likewise, cluttered spaces spike cortisol levels in the body resulting in stress and depression, but also make us more prone to making mistakes and giving in to our impulses. A 1984 study published in Science found that surgery patients recovered better in rooms with a view of trees rather than a brick wall.
Lamps Plus Announces New Giclee Custom Designer Art Patterns for Lamp and Fixture Shades in Home and Commercial Spaces
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lamps Plus has added five new art shades to its Giclee art collection, capitalizing on some of the latest and current design trends such as organic materials, weaves, and natural elements. The five new patterns, Rosy Blossoms, Sprouting Marble, Swell, Drifting Petals, and Spring, are part of a more extensive collection of Giclee patterns based on proprietary designs created by Lamps Plus artisans and original artwork. Each design is made to order and hand-assembled in-house by the artisan team at Lamps Plus’ Southern California workshop. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005339/en/ New Giclee custom art designs are now available for print on lamp shades and lighting fixtures. Lamps Plus Giclee art shades are hand-crafted and made to order. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why HGTV's David Bromstad Recommends Using Beams In Your Design
If you want to design a room that really stands out and has people in awe from the floor to the ceiling, consider using beams, says David Bromstad.
What Is Tongue And Groove Flooring?
Here's everything you need to know about tongue and groove flooring, from the varieties on the market to the installation process to the pros and cons.
This Kitchen Went from Dull to Dreamy, Thanks to Just $300 Worth of Paint
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to revamping your kitchen, you really don’t have to do a full renovation to see a drastic change. Time and time again, DIYers prove that a little paint on the cabinets can go a long way. Pair that paint job with shiny new hardware and you’ve got yourself a brand-new kitchen.
hypebeast.com
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Vintage Bureau Gets a Just a Hint of Color with a Clever Geometric Makeover
Several of Apartment Therapy’s furniture redos prove that you don’t have to paint over an entire piece of furniture to give it a refreshing new look. This IKEA dresser and this “dipped”-look piece, for example, both prove that letting a little original wood show underneath any new paint job is a great way to create a striking design.
homedit.com
Your Guide to Understanding the Basics About Folding Doors
Recent designs of folding doors are opening up new possibilities for homeowners and architects in contemporary home design. These doors allow access to closets and outdoor spaces without the space constraints of hinged doors. They also make seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment possible. Unlike folding doors of the past, these new doors...
architizer.com
Architectural Experimentation: Playing Around With Powder Rooms
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Committing to a theme is an important step when designing a home. When a theme is consistently echoed throughout a space, it establishes spatial harmony and ultimately creates an environment you want to stay in. Whether it be a contemporary, rustic or mid-century modern theme, consistency in design is important.
The Daily South
This Century-Old Bungalow Gets a Stylish Transformation
House hunting skewed more toward window-shopping for designer Taylor Hill—at least when it came to the 1920s Greenville, South Carolina, bungalow she purchased with her husband, Durham. It was the original windows that hooked the designer (who holds a master's degree in historical preservation) on the 2,000-square-foot gem. So with one eye on the past and the other on the present, she homed in on a plan that suits the couple now while allowing for changes in the future. She calls it "adaptive design," and it's a term that could just as easily describe her style. With thoughtful renovations and an extensive collection of art and antiques, Hill created a home that's layered, meaningful, and primed for its next chapter.
Apartment Therapy
A Dreamy Paris Rental Apartment Is the Chic Embodiment of ‘Cluttercore’
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Arnold d’Alger, creator of bazar d’alger and Bruno della Mattia, a web developer. Location: Porte-Saint-Martin — Paris, France. Size:...
David Bromstad Pulled Inspo From A Classic Museum For A Vibrant Remodel
Miami is known for its opulent beachside real estate. Check out how David Bromstad pulled inspiration from a Miami landmark to create a vibrant living space.
dornob.com
Landscape Architect Sarita Jaccard Has All the Inspiration You Need for Your Dream Yard
Right after buying a house, many new homeowners spend months on a mad dash to complete crucial interior renovations like paint, flooring, appliances, and kitchen counters. The yard is often something you imagine you’ll get to “later,” only to be left a scrubby mix of dry grass, weeds, and old pavers for years on end. But once you give it some TLC, you’ll realize it should have been a higher priority all along.
