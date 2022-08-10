EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky are entering a new phase, which is widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Gov. Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”

