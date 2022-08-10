Read full article on original website
Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which has destroyed communities and taken dozens of lives. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday morning,...
Governor Andy Beshear: Debris removal picking up steam in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky are entering a new phase, which is widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Gov. Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding. “Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Governor Beshear says FEMA is denying too many requests for assistance
NIBROC 2022 - 11:00 p.m. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
NKY community and organizations host Bikes & Bookbags event for refugee families
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Refugees from all over the world were welcomed to Northern Kentucky at the Bikes & Bookbags event on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky Refugee Ministries partnered with the Temple Sholom community to gather new bookbags and bicycles for refugee families coming to Kentucky. “Kentucky Refugee Ministries is thrilled...
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year.
