Kentucky State

wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky artists raising money for flood relief

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Red River Revival is a benefit concert for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many great musicians that come from eastern Kentucky and you’ll see some of them on stage today,” said owner of Thatcher BBQ Company and Pit House, Shawn Thatcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which has destroyed communities and taken dozens of lives. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday morning,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear: Debris removal picking up steam in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky are entering a new phase, which is widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Gov. Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
