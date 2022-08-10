Read full article on original website
Beaver Dam Alderwoman Resigning From Council Seat
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam alderwoman has announced her resignation. Jaclyn Shelton says she is stepping down from her seat on the council representing District 9 at the end of the month. She is moving to Toronto for a new job. In an email to city leaders, Shelton wrote it...
Beaver Dam Conservationists Name Scholarship Recipients
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Conservationists, Inc. have named their 2022 scholarship award winners. They are Logan Lung and Garret Pasewald. Pictured from left to right: Logan Lund, Mitch Kuhn, Garret Pasewald, and Jim Riege.
Plea Hearing Scheduled For Clyman Woman Accused Of Attacking Hospital Nurses
(Beaver Dam) A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Clyman woman accused of attacking two Beaver Dam hospital nurses. Kiara Ivans is facing two felony charges of Battery to an Emergency Rescue Worker. During her arraignment hearing this week, Ivans attorney told the court that a plea...
Beaver Dam Man Enters Plea Deal On Battery To A Nurse Charge
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam man accused of assaulting hospital staff entered a plea agreement this week. Bradley Toft plead guilty to a felony count of Battery to a Nurse and two misdemeanor charges of Lewd Behavior. The court found Toft guilty of the two misdemeanors but placed him into...
Fox Lake Man Enters Plea Agreement For Holstering Weapon On School Grounds
(Fox Lake) A Fox Lake man charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds during a Halloween event entered into a plea agreement Thursday. Jesse Denruiter entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Possession of a Firearm on Grounds of a School. The court accepted the plea and placed Denruiter into a deferred prosecution agreement, meaning he will avoid a felony record if he stays out of trouble while on probation.
Fond Du Man Convicted Of Hate Crime Homicide Committed To Life In Institutional Care
(Fond du Lac) A Fond du Lac man convicted of killing a motorcyclist as a hate crime was committed Thursday to life in institutional care. A jury found Daniel Navarro guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide with a Hate Crime enhancer Wednesday. Navarro admitted to intentionally targeting the motorcycle driven by...
Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club Selling Corn Kernels Saturday
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club is selling fresh cut corn Saturday. Jim Flynn, chair of the Kiwanis Corn Sale, says for $5 dollars people can get a (quote) “very generous” three-pound bag of kernel sweet corn. Flynn says there is no limit to how many...
Dodge County Fair Officials Highlight Friday Night’s Headliner
(Beaver Dam) Dodge County Fair organizers say Friday night’s headliner will entertain the masses. Storyteller and country singer Russell Dickerson will belt-out his heartfelt and narrative lyrics on the Moraine Park Main Stage at 8pm on August 19th. Based in Nashville, Dickerson was nominated by ACM as the Best...
BDHS Girls Tennis Opens Season
No. 1 – Brooke Koebel, West Bend EAST def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-4 , 6-4 , -; No. 2 – Hasti Ghasem Vaghar, West Bend EAST def. Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 5-7 , 7-6 (5), 10-5 ; No. 3 – Maya Connaughty, BEAVER DAM def. Mackenna Steiner, West Bend EAST, 6-3 , 6-0 , -; No. 4 – Mckennah Orth, West Bend EAST def. Ashley Sanderson, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
