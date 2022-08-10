Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte press conference: Chelsea draw; Tuchel bust-up; Spurs comeback
Antonio Conte spoke about Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea and his altercation with Thomas Tuchel on Sunday.
Man Utd deny reports Cristiano Ronaldo's contract could be terminated
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Xavi confirms Miralem Pjanic will remain at Barcelona
Xavi has opened up on the future of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Erik ten Hag disputes claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo has not spoken to him about leaving Man Utd.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
Tottenham appoint Jermain Defoe as academy coach
Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as an academy coach, while he will also take on official ambassadorial duties.
Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd's stance on selling Marcus Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that he does not want to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
Erik ten Hag cancels Man Utd day off after Brentford loss
Erik ten Hag cancelled Man Utd's scheduled day off in the wake of the defeat to Brentford.
Kylian Mbappe 'convinced' he can win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Kylian Mbappe says his Ballon d'Or hopes haven't been wrecked by staying at PSG.
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Gerrard trumps Lampard in first managerial meeting
Aston Villa held off a late Everton surge to prevail 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.
Gabriel Jesus admits Arsenal move has restored his self-belief
Gabriel Jesus says he has rediscovered his old self after moving to Arsenal.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Man Utd football director John Murtough in Turin as Adrien Rabiot talks continue
John Murtough is in Turin as Man Utd talks with Adrien Rabiot & his representatives continue.
