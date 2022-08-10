Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
KTUL
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
KTUL
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
KTUL
Oklahoma City police send son of fallen officer off to school in style
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department helped send the son of a fallen officer to school in style this week. Kaden Dragus, the son of fallen officer Jonathan Dragus, began his senior year of high school this week. Several officers lined up to greet Dragus and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
KTUL
Governor Stitt announces departure of Secretary of Energy and Environment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Secretary of Energy Environment, Ken Wagner, has submitted his resignation. The resignation of Wagner will go into effect as of Sept. 3, 2022. "Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
KTUL
District Attorney for Pottawatomie, Lincoln Counties issues letter of resignation
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A letter of resignation made its way to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk on Friday from District Attorney for District 23, Allan Grubb. Grubb, the now former District Attorney for District 23, Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties, issued his letter of resignation to Stitt on Friday. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: The rush to get sterilized post-Roe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Natasha Cryer had made up her mind about sterilization when she was pregnant with her daughter, but it took four years for an Oklahoma doctor to agree to perform the surgery. She had all but given up, until the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion...
KTUL
Rachael Zion Clay arrested after shooting, barricading incident in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — 36-year-old Rachael Zion Clay has been taken into custody after law enforcement says she barricaded herself in a patrol vehicle on Friday afternoon after she allegedly shot both a deputy and a civilian. She is being held at the Grady County Jail. The Grady County...
KTUL
Back to School: As inflation rises, so does the cost for school lunches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As inflation is forcing parents to spend more on school supplies this Back to School season, higher prices are hitting districts as well. Namely, the cost of food. "We are not immune to inflation, just like nobody is," said Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent Scott...
KTUL
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
'Be involved': Parents urged to be vigilant about the digital world as kids go to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — According to the FBI, there are more than 500,000 online predators active each day. More than 50% of victims are ages 12 to 15 and 89% of victims are contacted through chat rooms and instant messaging. FOX 25 spoke to Oklahoma City police about their...
KTUL
Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
Comments / 0