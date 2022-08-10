ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

KTUL

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
KTUL

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
KINGFISHER, OK
KTUL

Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
NORMAN, OK

