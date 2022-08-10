ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German coalition quarrels over plan to help 'fragile' economy

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jur1g_0hBW17M500

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The economic situation is deteriorating and the outlook is fragile in Germany, Europe's largest economy, its finance minister said on Wednesday, defending his plans to raise income tax thresholds in response to soaring inflation.

The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions bringing it to the edge of a downturn. Inflation is running at 8.5%. read more

"The economic perspective of our country has become fragile," Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) said as politicians from the ruling coalition's larger parties took aim at his draft "inflation adjustment law".

"The economy is deteriorating," he told reporters in Berlin.

Presenting his plans, Lindner argued that if the government did nothing, 48 million people would be hit by 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) in effective tax hikes from Jan. 1 next year due to rising inflation. read more

Lindner wants to avert "secret tax rises" with his plan, which he said would give relief to the "broad middle of society".

A spokesperson for Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of his "goodwill" for Lindner's initiative, adding: "The concept that Mr Lindner presented today is part of a larger overall concept that needs to be discussed and developed in the next few weeks."

The plans have already been criticised by members of the two larger parties in the coalition government, Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the ecologist Greens.

Achim Post, vice-chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, told Reuters Lindner's plans "still need improvement" and that the relief should "primarily target people with small and medium incomes".

"The proposed increases in the basic tax-free allowance and child benefit go in the right direction, but are not enough," Post said, suggesting direct payments instead to provide targeted relief to small- and medium-income households.

The broad three-way coalition, which took office last December, is a first at national level and strains have also emerged between the partners over Scholz's leadership on the Ukraine crisis. read more

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Christian Kraemer and Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Christian Lindner
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Coalition Government#German#Democrats
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

542K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy