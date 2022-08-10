Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Appalled, devastated and worried. How the world is reacting to the attack on Salman Rushdie
Messages of outrage and support are pouring in from all corners of the globe after writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an upstate New York venue where he was due to speak Friday.
Apples are baking on branches and hosepipe bans hit millions as England falls into drought
The Taylors have been growing apples in the English county of Essex for more than a century. But 2022 has been a particularly tough chapter in the family's history.
Let's talk about royal titles
With the summer well and truly upon us and most of the Windsor clan taking a brief break, we thought we'd use the opportunity to take a look at royal titles.
Liz Truss is a political shape shifter. Now she's set for her toughest transformation yet as Britain's likely next prime minister
The person most likely to replace Boris Johnson as leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK is a political chameleon who has gone from radical abolitionist to flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic, Conservative right.
Opinion: The detection of poliovirus in the US and beyond is a call to action
As poliovirus was detected in sewage water in New York City, Syra Madad writes that this should be an alarm and a call to action. Being a vaccine preventable disease that was eradicated in 1979 in the US, she says the risk is bigger among those unvaccinated or under vaccinated.
Taiwan blames politics for cancellation of global Pride event
Taiwan on Friday blamed "political considerations" for the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after it said the organizers had insisted the word "Taiwan" be removed.
Europe's drought could signal the death of river cruising
The unprecedented drought in Europe means that cruising on rivers like the Rhine and the Danube looks set to be "a thing of the past." As water levels drop, more and more tourist destinations are drying up.
'Lives torn asunder.' The children of Indian Partition, 75 years on
This month marks 75 years since the partition of India -- sending Muslims to the newly formed nation of Pakistan, and Hindus and Sikhs to newly independent India. Here, two people who were children at the time, recount a perilous journey across the border -- and partition's legacy today.
Hong Kong suffers biggest ever population drop as exodus accelerates
Hong Kong has recorded its sharpest annual drop in population, with experts blaming the decline on strict Covid control measures and a political crackdown that have taken the shine off a financial hub long advertised as "Asia's world city."
India's 'Warren Buffett,' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dies at 62
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, sometimes called "India's Warren Buffett," died Sunday at age 62, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Norway euthanizes beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya
The Norwegian government euthanized its celebrity walrus Freya on early Sunday morning, after warning the public to stay away from her.
