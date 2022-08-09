Read full article on original website
Related
Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
Suspect arrested in fatal road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls in Albuquerque. Police say 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital. […]
Suspect vehicle found, one suspect detained after officer-involved shooting Thursday
Police were searching for a maroon early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states, and the shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody.
New Mexico's Muslim community reels from arrest in killings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A fear of attacks that had rippled through Muslim communities nationwide after the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque gave way to shock and sadness when it turned out the suspect in the killings is one of their own. Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested late Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his Albuquerque home. The Afghan immigrant denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community. In court documents, in fact, he told police that he was so unnerved by the slayings that he was driving to Houston to find a new home for his family, which includes six children. But investigators said they have ample evidence to prove his guilt, though they have yet to uncover the motive for the ambush-style killings, the first of which was in November and then three between July 26 and last Friday.
BREAKING: RR Police fired upon this morning; chase ensued
The suspect vehicle is a maroon-colored SUV (See photo left). (Gary Herron/Observer) Meadowlark Lane will remain closed from Sara Road to Loma Larga Road until further notice, the Rio Rancho Police Department said in an advisory before 9 this morning (Aug. 11). This followed an encounter between RRPD officers and occupants of a vehicle at 8:15 a.m. that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV stop
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person has been detained following a police shooting in Rio Rancho this morning. The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. along Meadowlark Lane near Sara Road and Highway 528 in southeast Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho Police say the shooting unfolded as officers tried to pull over a stolen maroon […]
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a 2019 rape remains out of jail despite breaking his conditions of release over and over. Prosecutors went back in front of a judge, this morning, asking him to get Anthony Casiquito off the streets, but their request was denied again. This is the seventh time the District Attorney’s […]
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed a couple
The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man who Albuquerque police had charged in a crash that killed a couple last summer. Omar Martinez, 36, has been wanted on two counts of vehicular homicide since March 22. According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, Martinez was speeding east on Lomas in a gray GMC pickup truck and he ran a red light, crashing into a Volvo that was heading north on Louisiana. The driver, Robert Hartwig, and his wife, Bonnie Hartwig, were killed.
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A three-year-old was found walking alone in the middle of the night trying to get into a neighbor's home, the mother nowhere to be found around 4:30 in the morning of July 24th.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with Murder of Española Planning Director
Suspect Arrested and Charged with Murder of Española Planning Director. After weeks of fear and confusion in Albuquerque’s Muslim community, police arrested Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, on Monday night and charged him with the murders of Española’s planning and land use director, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and another man, Aftab Hussein, 41.
Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office gives update on ‘Rust’ shooting investigation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says it is one step closer to wrapping up its investigation of the deadly shooting on the Rust movie set. The agency is investigating after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun containing a real bullet last October that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director […]
Video: Murder suspect appears to slash tires in parking lot of Albuquerque mosque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police are still investigating whether Muhammad Syed was behind the murders of two other Muslim men, a video from two years ago seems to tie him to one of those victims, Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi. Muslim leaders say surveillance video from a local mosque in 2020 appears to show Syed slashing the […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
Albuquerque seeing uptick in burglars removing entire windows
There have been a string of burglaries around Albuquerque, all with the same method of entry: thieves actually removing entire window panes to get into businesses.
Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
