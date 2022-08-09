According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB DeAndre Torrey has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after working out with them on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Torrey was a standout running back at North Texas before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and initially signing with the New York Jets. As a sophomore in college, Torrey ran for 977 yards and 15 touchdowns, and as a senior, he ran for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Eagles have a deep running back unit with RBs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and rookie Kennedy Brooks, but Torrey could find a spot on the practice squad of what looks to be a run-heavy offense.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO