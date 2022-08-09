Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
Russell Gage suffers leg injury in practice
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Russell Gage pulled up during 1-on-1s, appearing to suffer a leg injury. Gage returned to the locker room under his own power. (Jenna Laine on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Buccaneers are still awaiting the return of WR Chris Godwin from his...
DeAndre Torrey signs with Philadelphia Eagles
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB DeAndre Torrey has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after working out with them on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Torrey was a standout running back at North Texas before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and initially signing with the New York Jets. As a sophomore in college, Torrey ran for 977 yards and 15 touchdowns, and as a senior, he ran for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Eagles have a deep running back unit with RBs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and rookie Kennedy Brooks, but Torrey could find a spot on the practice squad of what looks to be a run-heavy offense.
K.J. Costello signs with New Orleans Saints
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed QB K.J. Costello. (Nick Underhill) With starter Jameis Winston sidelined for a bit, the Saints decided to bring in K.J. Costello to take some reps with QBs Andy Dalton and Ian Book. Costello started his college career at Stanford before transferring to Mississippi State where he set the SEC's single-game passing yards record with 623 against LSU. Costello most recently spent time as the backup QB for Case Cookus on the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.
14 Mid-Round Draft Picks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are 14 players going in the middle rounds that you should consider targeting this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – which optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results
NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
11 Players Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Kevin Harris finds end zone in pro debut
Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris rushed six times for nine yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also hauled in one of two targets for negative two yards through the air. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Tyquan Thornton catches touchdown in pro debut
Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hauled in two passes for nine yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Thornton is known for his blazing...
Gabriel Davis to receive 'steady and reliable' targets
Gabriel Davis is proving to be a reliable, trusted option among the Bills' receiving corps and is expected to receive a healthy target share each week. (ESPN) There are three primary reasons to expect regular targets for the 23-year-old: Josh Allen trusts him, coaches and players find him reliable, and he should see a bunch of single coverage matchups while Stefon Diggs is on the field. Davis was an analyst favorite going into training camp and has done nothing to show reason to back off the optimism.
Matt Ryan will play first quarter on Saturday
Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will play the first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, announced head coach Frank Reich. Look for Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, and Jack Coan to share the remainder of available reps at the position. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. While Ryan will...
Bailey Zappe completes touchdown pass in pro debut
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe made his pro debut during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He replaced Brian Hoyer early in the contest and went on to complete 19 of 32 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also picked up an additional two yards on the ground. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Tom Brady (personal) expected to be away from team through next week
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday that quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team until after their second preseason game against the Titans as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady was absent from practice on Thursday, his second excused absence...
Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play in preseason opener
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that he is "encouraged" by the idea of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the cross-state Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Resting starters has become a common trend in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. In addition to Tagovailoa,...
5 Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Now’s the time to...
Brian Hoyer sees limited action in preseason opener
Patriots veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer drew the start during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He completed just five of eight passes for 59 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
16 Draft Picks With Upside (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are mid- and late-round targets that carry upside into the 2022 fantasy football draft season. Per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants want to unleash quarterback Daniel Jones. It’s music to the ears of fantasy drafters looking for a late-round quarterback with upside, because Jones has the skill set to be that player in a better offensive environment.
Tristan Vizcaino makes both extra points in Patriots preseason debut
Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino went 2-for-2 on extra points during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Not only was Vizcaino perfect from 32 yards out (twice), but he was...
Teddy Bridgewater is not the starting QB in Miami.
Teddy Bridgewater will be watching from the bench as Tua Tagovailoa starts for the Dolphins. As such, you shouldn't spend a draft pick on him in most leagues. Bridgewater is projected to earn 1.4 of his 16 fantasy points by rushing. He's a more traditional passing QB. With a projection of 0.8 interceptions compared to 1.4 passing touchdowns, Bridgewater is not the safest QB to run out each week.
6 Mid-Round Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players going in the middle rounds that you should consider targeting this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
