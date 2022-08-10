ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Mayor#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
BATAVIA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Palmyra crash

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group hits streets to call for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side

Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group, family searching for answers following homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra

An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
PALMYRA, NY

