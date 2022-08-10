Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
Missing vulnerable adult male from Rochester, ‘suicidal’
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
Deceased female found inside home on Townsend Street
Several police cars and officers currently have the road blocked off from traffic.
WHEC TV-10
Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
Rochester Rundown: Firefighter to sue RFD, House of Mercy murder arrest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
Rochester Fire Department responds to two fires on Steele Street and Lyell Avenue
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
2 people shot on Child St. in Rochester
Upon arrival, officers located the two victims, who were both shot in the upper body.
Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Palmyra crash
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty in killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
WHEC TV-10
Local group hits streets to call for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
iheart.com
Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side
Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
WHEC TV-10
Local group, family searching for answers following homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra
An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
