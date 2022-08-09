Read full article on original website
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Pebble Fire: Couple badly burned in Fresno County wildfire, home destroyed
'(The firefighters) couldn't hear my parents screaming:' Fresno County residents Mike and Ann Russell are recovering from second- and third-degree burns and the loss of their home, car, and belongings, after narrowly escaping the Pebble Fire that broke out on July 31.
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Mayra Fisher Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Olive Avenue [Fresno, CA]
28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Recreation Avenue Pedestrian Accident. The fatal incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Recreation Avenue. According to investigators, a truck hit a woman standing in the west lane of Olive and Recreation. Medical responders arrived shortly after and transported 28-year-old Mayra...
CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in grisly 1982 killing of California girl
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl before stabbing her 59 times in 1982 was arrested at his home this week and charged with the 40-year-old murder. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, of Maui, is charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of...
Traffic Advisory Road 426 Oakhurst
OAKHURST—Madera County Public Works Department has announced a commuter alert for Road 426 between Highway 41 (SR-41) and Road 427 (School Road). The road work is a part of the 2020 Countywide Pavement Rehabilitation and Overlay Project. This part of the project affects Road 426 between SR-41 to Road...
Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Ave. at...
2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]
27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
