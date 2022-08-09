Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Knoxville Race Results: August 10, 2022 (Knoxville Nationals)
World of Outlaws results from the Knoxville Nationals. Wednesday night, it’s the first of a four-day show in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile dirt track of Knoxville Raceway is set to host the 61st annual Knoxville Nationals. View 2022 Knoxville Nationals results below. Knoxville Menu. Aug 10 | Aug 11...
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
NBC Sports
Shane McElrath joins Muc-Off Yamaha for final four rounds of 2022 Pro Motocross season
After racing the first eight rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season as a fill-in rider for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Shane McElrath will close out the season with the Muc-Off Yamaha team in the final four rounds. “I’m going to be finishing out outdoors, Lord willing,” McElrath said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Federated Auto Parts 400: Preview & Predictions
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick certainly earned one of the most dramatic victories of the season last weekend at Michigan
Noah Gragson jumping to Cup Series in 2023
Noah Gragson has a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Gragson, 24, signed a multiyear deal with
Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick certainly earned one of the most dramatic victories of the season
Comments / 0