PGA Tour
Round 1 review: Michael Kim relishes bubble at Pinnacle Bank Championship
ELKHORN, Neb. – Here’s what you need to know from the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, as players chase 25 PGA TOUR cards that will be awarded Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha. The...
WOWT
BREAKING: Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha
Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game. Burke junior competes at national track meet. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha...
WOWT
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
WOWT
Burke High student becomes an All-American in track
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Burke High School will have another reason to be proud of the new school year. A fellow student hit the national stage at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships. Through the heat and 100-degree days this summer, Zakeriah Johnson was on the...
1011now.com
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
doniphanherald.com
Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center
OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell...
KETV.com
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
KETV.com
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve
Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball. Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Saying,...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Best pho in Omaha?
I want to take my girlfriend out on a good date. We’ve only been on a few cheap shitty dates so I want this to be really good but I don’t eat out or try anything new so I’m not sure what’s good around here ! Any suggestions ?from happylandfillx.
KETV.com
Vandals target Louisville State Recreation Area floating playground
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Vandals have derailed some families' summer fun plans at the Louisville State Recreation Area. They say their floating playground is closed until further notice due to the damage. The playground is made up of 70 separate pieces. Nebraska Game and Parks says eight of these pieces...
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
