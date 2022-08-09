ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Billikens Top Lindenwood in Exhibition Match

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis scored four goals in the first half and five in the second and defeated Lindenwood 9-0 in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Robert R. Hermann Stadium. The Billikens play their second and final exhibition game of the season Saturday, Aug. 13, at Evansville....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sprague Joins Volleyball Staff as Assistant Coach

Saint Louis University head volleyball coach Kent Miller has announced the addition of Matt Sprague as assistant coach to the program. Sprague, a former outside hitter and two-time team captain at Ball State, returns to the Billikens for a second stint after serving as SLU's volunteer assistant coach in 2013.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

