Q: Lately, my sump pump has been making weird noises, and today it’s been cycling on and off. Why is my sump pump not working? How can I fix it?. A: A sump pump is a critical component of many homes that removes excess water from areas such as basements and keeps your home from flooding. So it’s a big deal if you find the basement sump pump not working. But why would a sump pump stop working? The answer could vary, depending on how old your sump pump is or how it’s set up. The issue could be as simple as a tripped breaker that isn’t sending power to the pump or as complicated as a burned-out motor from debris blocking the intake or discharge pipe.

17 DAYS AGO