A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?
Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
Solved! Why Your AC Smells Musty—And What To Do About It
Q: I recently noticed my AC smells musty when it turns on, and I’ve never noticed this before. Why does my air conditioning smell, and what should I do to get rid of the scent?. A: AC units can sometimes give off a mildew smell for a host of...
The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022
Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
Amazon Delivery Driver Rattled After Having to Make 180 Stops in One Day
Staffing shortages are still a major issue for some U.S. companies, and the burden of extra work is falling on employees. For one Amazon delivery driver, the brunt of that extra labor pushed him to a breaking point. Amazon employee Cameron Smiley (@camshaftsmiley) took to TikTok to express his woes...
The Best Air Purifier Deals of 2022—Dyson, Honeywell, Levoit, and More
With so many allergens and irritants lurking throughout our homes—like dust mites, dander and mold, and pollen—it’s important to invest in a quality air purifier. To help you keep your space clean while also saving money, our experts at Bob Vila have rounded up the best air purifier deals to shop now.
Solved! Why Is My Sump Pump Not Working, and What Can I Do About It?
Q: Lately, my sump pump has been making weird noises, and today it’s been cycling on and off. Why is my sump pump not working? How can I fix it?. A: A sump pump is a critical component of many homes that removes excess water from areas such as basements and keeps your home from flooding. So it’s a big deal if you find the basement sump pump not working. But why would a sump pump stop working? The answer could vary, depending on how old your sump pump is or how it’s set up. The issue could be as simple as a tripped breaker that isn’t sending power to the pump or as complicated as a burned-out motor from debris blocking the intake or discharge pipe.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
Solved! Here’s What to Do When the Dishwasher Won’t Turn On
Q: I just loaded the dishwasher, turned it on, and nothing happened. I double-checked to make sure the door was latched securely, but it still wouldn’t start. What should I do when my dishwasher won’t turn on? Is there anything I can do, or should I call a plumber?
Yeti Roadie Wheeled Review: Is the $500 Cooler Worth Buying?
Confession: I am a bit of a Yeti evangelist. If Yeti makes it, chances are I own it. The Rambler Tumbler? Duh—it’s what keeps me hydrated every day. The Yeti Hopper? Absolutely; it’s my go-to for boat days and backyard picnics. The Tundra Haul? Of course! It’s easily one of my favorites.
electrek.co
Use no gas with RYOBI’s 54-inch 115Ah riding mower at $4,999 ($500 off) in New Green Deals
Do you have a larger yard that requires a riding mower to tackle? Well, it’s time to ditch your gas mower for one that’s electric. RYOBI’s 54-inch riding mower doesn’t use gas or oil in order to cut 3.5 acres of yard on a single charge. Normally $5,499, this massive mower is on sale for $4,999 right now, which saves $500 from its normal going rate, matching the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022.We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
I towed a caravan with an electric car and it was a DISASTER – you’re still better off with diesel
SCHOOL’S out. Sun’s in the sky. Time for an August long weekender in the caravan at the seaside. Just one problem, though. I’m test-driving an electric car at the moment. With a big SUV with 280 miles in the battery, I thought I had the perfect wagon...
It’s National Grilling Month—Here Are the Best Deals from Weber, Traeger, and More
We’re in the thick of summer, and backyard barbecues are in full swing. The month of July is recognized as National Grilling Month, which means you can expect some of the best grill deals from top brands like Weber, Traeger, and Char-Broil. Z Grills is one of the big...
The Best Riding Lawn Mower To Cut Your Grass With Ease
Mowing the lawn can become a demanding task. But, if you want the job done right, here is the best riding lawn mower to cut your grass with ease.
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Has Home Deals Up to 80% Off Right Now
Amazon is always a go-to spot for discounted products, but just like going to a retail store, sometimes you have to do some digging to find the best deals. Here at Bob Vila, we know a thing or two about deal hunting, and during our research, we discovered a gold mine of great sales hiding at the Amazon Outlet.
DeWalt Tool Sets Are Up To $100 Off at Lowe’s Right Now
Whether your workshop consists of a corner in your garage or a dedicated space in your basement, stocking it with the proper tools makes all the difference in your DIY and home improvement journey. Here at Bob Vila, we’re always on the lookout for great deals on tools, and our latest find is one you won’t want to miss out on.
Linoleum vs. Vinyl Flooring: What’s the Difference?
Linoleum and vinyl are both popular flooring options for kitchens and bathrooms because they’re durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Each of these materials are relatively inexpensive when compared with tile or hardwood. Because both are sold in sheet form, they’re often confused for one another. However, there are some major differences between vinyl and linoleum.
How Much Does Artificial Grass Cost?
Artificial grass is a growing trend among homeowners. The lure of artificial turf includes reduced water costs; better drainage; minimized maintenance; a stunning appearance in both sunny and shaded areas; and not exposing family and pets to pesticides, fertilizers, and chemicals. Today’s artificial grass looks more realistic than ever, but incorrect installation can make it look fake and unnatural. A professional artificial grass installer has the experience, skill, and specialized tools to make the fake grass look more realistic.
How To Get Rid of Bees (Without Harming Them)
Many homeowners deal with various types of bees swarming their homes at one point or another. Whether they’re ground bees, bumble bees, sweat bees, or another type of bee, having a bee colony or hive in or around your home can be concerning, especially if you’re allergic to bee stings. But since bees pollinate plants and play an important role in the ecosystem, it’s important to avoid killing them if possible.
