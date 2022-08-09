ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Yardbarker

Saints Release Veteran Running Back

It was announced on Wednesday that the New Orleans Saints are releasing veteran running back, Malcolm Brown. Brown had signed a one-year with the Saints back in July, but the stop in New Orleans will be a short one. The backfield depth chart will now consist of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr. and Devine Ozigbo.
Yardbarker

Saints Release DT Jaleel Johnson

The move makes space on the roster for QB KJ Costello, who adds a bit of quarterback depth to get through camp. Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.
Yardbarker

How Good Can the Saints Defense be in 2022?

Last season, the Saints had a very good, maybe even great defense. As they didn’t really have any weak spots on that unit. The black and gold finished fourth in points allowed, giving up 335 points total, 19.7 points per game. Their rushing defense was the best in the NFL as they only gave up, 3.7 yards per carry, which was the least amount of yards given up per carry in the league. They also only gave up 12 rushing touchdowns, which ranked sixth in the NFL.
