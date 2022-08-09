Last season, the Saints had a very good, maybe even great defense. As they didn’t really have any weak spots on that unit. The black and gold finished fourth in points allowed, giving up 335 points total, 19.7 points per game. Their rushing defense was the best in the NFL as they only gave up, 3.7 yards per carry, which was the least amount of yards given up per carry in the league. They also only gave up 12 rushing touchdowns, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO