ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MedPage Today

Are Patients Safe in Hospitals?

In this exclusive video, Harlan Krumholz, MD, director of the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, discusses his recent JAMA study that analyzed patient safety data over the past decade. Krumholz, a cardiologist, is also the Harold H. Hines Jr. Professor of Medicine and a professor in the Institute for Social and Policy Studies at Yale School of Medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Scary Mommy

I Thought I Was A Bad Mom. I Actually Had Undiagnosed ADHD.

The funny thing about being a writer is that my fiction often knows things about me before I do. For example, one of the characters in my debut novel, Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships, is a thirteen-year-old girl with ADHD named Greyson. Her personality is heavily informed by my own teenage self, and yet it never occurred to me that perhaps Greyson and I were so much alike because I had ADHD too.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Cdc#Linus Stds#Emergency Medicine#Diseases#General Health#American#Safeway
scitechdaily.com

Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages

Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

My First Panic Attack And Subsequent Relationship With Depression And Anxiety - Part I

The first panic attack I had was back in 2015. During an official college trip with a few college friends. Two nights before a national competition where I had to represent my college. Back then, I didn’t even know that it was a panic attack. But I distinctly remember how it happened. Slowly, and then all at once. Like when you slip and trip and the overwhelming feeling in anticipation of hitting the floor would last two seconds, but instead it stayed for hours at a stretch.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
Brazil
Country
Iraq
psychologytoday.com

Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss

Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices

If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
FITNESS
MedPage Today

'Clinically Meaningful' Improvement in SCLC Patients With Pembrolizumab/Chemo Combo

VIENNA -- Long-term results from the phase III KEYNOTE-604 trial appeared to strengthen the case of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with platinum etoposide as a first-line treatment for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The updated analysis demonstrated that after 3.5 years of follow-up, the combination "continues to show what...
CANCER
TheConversationAU

How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help

COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Rise of Lonely, Single Men

Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as healthy relationship standards increase. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedPage Today

Personalizing Cognitive Impairment Risk Assessment Before Symptoms Start

Individuals vary in their resilience or vulnerability to Alzheimer's disease -- resilience may offer protection in the face of a poor environment, whereas vulnerability may be buffered by modifying environmental risk factors. In this exclusive MedPage Today video, James E. Galvin, MD, the director of the Center for Brain Health...
HEALTH
butterwithasideofbread.com

Breakfast cake

Recipe that’s simply delicious and pairs perfectly with your morning coffee. Making cinnamon breakfast cake is so easy too, under 10 minutes of prep time and under 1 hour of baking, you will have this sensational cake to enjoy! Another great thing about this breakfast cake recipe is the ingredients are so basic, you most likely have everything you need in your kitchen right now!
RECIPES
psychologytoday.com

A Therapeutic Technique for Anxiety

“My life is the complete opposite of everything I wanted it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life—be it something to wear, something to eat—it’s all been wrong.” You might remember this classic scene from Season 5 of the series Seinfeld. George Castanza has entered the diner, dejected about the trajectory of his life. The waitress approaches assuming he’ll order his usual: “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cuppa coffee.”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy