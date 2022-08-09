Nashville healthcare center warns of tick-borne illnesses as Tennesseans enjoy outdoor activities during summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scientists have been warning people not to drink rainwater, no matter how fresh it may appear to be. That’s because a new study released this week shows that rainwater all over the country has high levels of hazardous, synthetic chemicals. These chemicals are called PFAS and since they don’t break down in the environment during the natural water cycle, they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals”.

