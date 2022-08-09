Nashville healthcare center warns of tick-borne illnesses as Tennesseans enjoy outdoor activities during summer

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
WSMV
New study shows rainwater is unsafe to drink
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scientists have been warning people not to drink rainwater, no matter how fresh it may appear to be. That’s because a new study released this week shows that rainwater all over the country has high levels of hazardous, synthetic chemicals. These chemicals are called PFAS and since they don’t break down in the environment during the natural water cycle, they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals”.
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
Children in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with anxiety and depression, study shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s another pandemic in play, and it involves children’s mental health. As kids head back to class, a new report says children are struggling with anxiety and depression like never before. The Kids Count Data Book for 2022 from child welfare charity the Annie...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
WILX-TV
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets
After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.
indherald.com
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
franklinpdnews.com
Local scams and tips on avoiding them, from our friends at Age Well Middle Tennessee
This week, the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning that there has been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies. They may be offering a reward, a warning of fraud, or information about a delivery. The messages differ but ultimately, all want the same thing, your private information, and your money.
wpln.org
Robertson Co. built a free clinic for all government employees, but here’s why it’s mostly for bus drivers
Another Middle Tennessee school district has opened a free clinic for all employees. Government workers in Robertson County can now use a walk-in clinic, built in cooperation with the city of Springfield, at no charge. But the clinic at 900 South Brown St. started mostly as a recruiting effort. “What...
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
williamsonhomepage.com
Bank names new Tennessee leader after exec’s death
United Community Bank has named John Wilson president for Tennessee. Wilson succeeds DeVan Ard, who died earlier this summer. Wilson was previously president for Middle Tennessee. United Community Bank closed its acquisition of Reliant Bank earlier this year. Both Wilson and Ard were executives at Reliant. “I am grateful to...
Mt. Juliet animal shelter takes in 72 animals displaced from Eastern Kentucky
A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 330 animals under their care.
WBBJ
FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
