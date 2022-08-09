Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen Walters
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
Legendary Woodstock Performers Return to Bethel for Anniversary
Aug. 15 - 18 are big days in rock and roll. Historic days, for sure. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place Aug. 15 - 18, 1969 on a farm in bethel, New York. Right here in the Hudson Valley. It was historical not just for the music, but also for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people got together in one place and spent a music filled, peaceful weekend in spite of things like rain, mud, lack of food, and lack of organization.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Views and elegant convenience in this Warwick ranch
Searching for a home in the Village of Warwick, NY? Your search ends here! Orchard and mountain views come with this tidy, move-in ready ranch. Located in a quiet neighborhood and conveniently located near parks, schools, library, Village shops, cafes, restaurants, commuter bus and nearby golf, swimming, skiing, hiking, wineries, and breweries, this home is everything you are looking for and more in a home.
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Martha Stewart's New Restaurant Named After Bedford Set To Open
Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is set to throw open the doors on her first restaurant that reflects her culinary inspirations and style. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, named after the town in which her Northern Westchester estate is located (in the hamlet of Katonah), is nestled inside Paris Las Vegas and is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 13.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Angels of Light: Family Filled with Strength, Support
MILLBROOK – When you meet Nate Morse, you can’t help but feel the tangible aura of positivity that surrounds him. Maybe it’s the navy blue shirt, donning the catchy logo “domiNATE” he’s wearing? Perhaps it’s the two slogans: “Hard work, Dedication, Repeat.” “Know your worth, Unbreakable,” “Unreplaceable,” “U.R…Able” adorning the apparel and lifestyle brand of his new company? Maybe, it’s simply his electric smile and beyond his years’ witticisms centered upon life being what you make it, struggle reaping rewards, hard work paying off, and the importance of an indomitable spirit? Some of its inherent- who he is at the core; while another portion, he undeniably attributes to his second family: Angels of Light.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter
There's nothing quite like it to disrupt the recent heat wave across the Capital Region– the Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good.
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
Graves found at African burial ground in Kingston
Shovels are finally in the dirt at the Pine Street African Burial Ground in Kingston. Students from SUNY New Paltz, along with their Anthropology professors like Ken Nystrom are excavating parts of the non-descript-looking backyard to go back in time. The ground was the final resting place for enslaved Africans several hundred years ago.
Popular Pair Retiring After 32 Years Running Highly-Rated Pizzeria In Hopewell Junction
The owners of a favorite Hudson Valley pizza shop have decided to retire after 32 years in business. Johnny and Drita Tomaj, the owners of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, who won Daily Voice's Best Pizza in Dutchess County several years ago, said it's time to spend time with the grandkids instead of tossing pizza dough.
West Point graduate killed during training by falling tree in thunderstorm
Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, assigned to Fort Benning, was struck by a falling tree during a thunderstorm.
Firefighters battle brush fire Harriman-Bear Mountain State Park
Crews struggled to extinguish the flames since the nearest water supply was about a mile east.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Letter to the Editor: Lines, what lines?
Driving around Kingston is a little challenging these days. Some major city roads have no lines on the pavement, or very few. Coming into town from the east, over the LaSalle Causeway, a wide road welcomes you, but there are no lines indicating it’s two lanes. Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard is another example of a road that should be actioned.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
