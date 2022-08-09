Read full article on original website
Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Thrillist
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Dine Out Boston is Back and this Southie restaurant is participating
Dine Out Boston is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of delicious deals at participating restaurants offering indoor or outdoor dining options, with many offering take out and delivery service. This delicious dining event takes place August 7th – August 20th. Enjoy lunch + dinner at participating restaurants –...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Eater
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Time Out Global
19 best breweries and taprooms in Boston
Here’s where to tap into the best craft beers in town. These are the best breweries in Boston worth a visit. Whether you’re touring a brewery, tasting your way through a taproom, or enjoying the city’s seasonal beer gardens, one thing’s for sure: Boston’s thriving beer culture really raises the bar. With traditional European styles, experimental American styles, and every pour in between, there's something for everyone. For the sud savvy, there are unique opportunities to dive deep into new brews and clever crafts, or you can keep it simple with a classic frosty IPA. Beer not your beverage of choice? Explore more top-notch drinking options at the best cocktail bars in Boston or try one of the best craft ciders in Massachusetts.
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Boston University
ROOM ONLY in 5-bed/1.0-bath Home Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Somerville. About This Room This room may be unfurnished or furnished (additional fees apply) at the time of your move-in date. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in, move-out dates and your furnishing option. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in Somerville, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 1st floor with a total size of 1488 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 15 min walk from the Union Square station for the D E and 3 min away from the Highland Ave [email removed] Walnut St station for the 88 90. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and date range options: Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1300/month for unfurnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1750/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1150/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1575/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1750/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2600/month for furnished #1343: Somerville Queen Room D.
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
WCVB
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale
DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
