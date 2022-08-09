Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Somerville. About This Room This room may be unfurnished or furnished (additional fees apply) at the time of your move-in date. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in, move-out dates and your furnishing option. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in Somerville, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 1st floor with a total size of 1488 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 15 min walk from the Union Square station for the D E and 3 min away from the Highland Ave [email removed] Walnut St station for the 88 90. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and date range options: Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1300/month for unfurnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1750/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1150/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1575/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1750/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2600/month for furnished #1343: Somerville Queen Room D.

2 DAYS AGO