Ellsworth American
Michael William Joyce
Michael William Joyce, 66, died at home on July 27, 2022. Michael was born July 15, 1956, in Portland to Robert M. and Barbara (O’Connor) Joyce. The oldest of seven, he grew up on Summit Street — a great neighborhood for children. He graduated from Deering High School...
Ellsworth American
Maine’s veterans deserve better
I write this the week members of the Senate blocked a bill (Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act of 2021) to provide thousands and thousands of veterans with life-saving health care resulting from exposure to the toxic waste of burn pits as well as Agent Orange and other toxins. To date thousands of veterans from the Vietnam War to present have died from cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Without necessary health care, thousands more will die needlessly.
Ellsworth American
Land trusts to hold talk on conservation
BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Watershed Association and Friends of Walker Pond will host a public meeting with leadership from Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Blue Hill Heritage Trust on Aug. 23 in Blue Hill. The free event is a chance for the public to hear about ongoing land conservation efforts on the Blue Hill Peninsula and throughout Maine.
Ellsworth American
Lewis H. (“Lew”) Higgins
Lewis H. (“Lew”) Higgins, 97, died peacefully Aug. 3, 2022, at home. He was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Ellsworth, son of Schuyler and Lena (Jones) Higgins. Lewis joined Lygonia Lodge in 1946, starting a lifelong career with the Masons. He was a past patron of OES Irene Chapter No. 97. He would continue on to join the Anah Temple Shiners in 1948 as a member of the Flag Unit and served as treasurer for up to 10 years. Lew was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth since he was 14 years old and was later named the oldest living member. He served as a deacon and on the board of trustees.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth School Board meeting takes detour on question of public comment
ELLSWORTH — An otherwise routine School Board meeting was disrupted, briefly, ahead of the public comment period. The meeting, held the night of Aug. 9, began with the recognition of the Ellsworth High School baseball team for winning the Class B state title back in June. EHS Principal Dan...
Ellsworth American
Franklin Planning Board seeks more info on quarry
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Planning Board held a public hearing Aug. 4 to discuss the application for a quarry on South Bay Road by TC Gravel and to consider next steps. Upon discussing the application, board members decided that they needed more information on the possible effects of the project, and more time to review that information.
Ellsworth American
MRC finds partner for reopening of Hampden plant
BAR HARBOR — The shuttered recycling and waste-to-energy facility in Hampden formerly owned by Coastal Resources of Maine is expected to be in the hands of the Municipal Review Committee within the week after a judge approved the sale. A plan to get the plant back up and running could be solidified by the end of the year.
Ellsworth American
Eastbrook officials discuss volunteer roster
EASTBROOK — The Eastbrook Select Board met on Aug. 2 to discuss Fire Department staffing, the Eastbrook Days festival, updates on the Grange Hall sale, and to hear comments and concerns from the public. The board heard an update from Fire Chief Justin Rowell on staff for the volunteer...
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro employee abruptly resigns from infrastructure post
GOULDSBORO — Jim McLean, who previously served as a selectman and most recently worked as the town’s infrastructure superintendent, submitted his letter of resignation at the Select Board’s meeting last Thursday. Board members unanimously voted 4-0 to accept the sudden resignation and agreed to keep the multifaceted position intact and find a successor.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle-Stonington kids taking learning outdoors
DEER ISLE — A swampy area between Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and the high school has been turned into a walking path for children thanks to construction of a boardwalk and an outdoor classroom and kiosk. The boardwalk came first, built with many small donations and a $5,000 grant...
Ellsworth American
City seeks input on community resilience
ELLSWORTH — The city of Ellsworth is considering applying to join the Maine Community Resilience Partnership. The Community Resilience Partnership assists Maine communities in reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to clean energy and becoming more resilient to the effects of hazardous weather events such as flooding, rising sea levels, extreme temperatures and public health impacts. Becoming a member of the partnership opens up new funding opportunities for the city to plan and implement priority projects that support the goals and strategies of “Maine Won’t Wait,” the state’s four-year climate action plan released in December 2020.
Ellsworth American
Former fur trapper gives history talk
FRANKLIN — Mickie Barbeau showed audience members at the Franklin Historical Society the basics of trapping in a July 23 presentation on winter fur trapping in northern Maine. Barbeau used to trap in the winters with a friend of his many years ago and had much to say about it.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log week of August 11
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 19 and Aug. 3:. Jamie D. Moore, 29, Verona Island, probation revocation, criminal trespass, indecent conduct. Owen S. Harding, 34, Ellsworth, protection order violation. Nicolette L. Walls, 47, Ellsworth, two warrants. Jesse R. Pelletier, 29, Greene, two...
Ellsworth American
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating like a pig this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and with all economic signs pointing to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May...
Ellsworth American
Shellfish lease app submitted
DEER ISLE — Abigail Barrows of Stonington has applied to the Maine Department of Marine Resources for a lease to raise shellfish on 4.24 acres at the entrance to Pickering Cove. The proposed lease site sits south of Big Hay Island and west of Freese Island. Barrows proposes to...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of August 11
BUCKSPORT — A woman reported being chased by a neighbor’s dog Aug. 2. No injuries were reported. Officer Matt Schmidt arrested Jessica Adams, 35, of Verona Island on charges of violating conditions of release and drug possession on River Road Aug. 5. Speeding. Meredith Whitfield, 45, of Sylva,...
Ellsworth American
Hot music from a cold climate
BLUE HILL — Frigg, a Scandinavian group of fiddlers who play their own fusion of Nordic folk and American bluegrass, will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, in Belfast, Sunday, Aug. 14, in Little Deer Isle and Monday, Aug. 15, at Tinder Hearth Bakery in Brooksville. The latter concert is sold out and there is a wait list.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police log week of August 11
GOULDSBORO — A Gouldsboro woman was treated for shoulder pain, but otherwise appeared unharmed in a two-car collision Sunday at the intersection of Route 1 and Pond Road. Celeste Mittlehauser, 29, of Gouldsboro was treated for shoulder pain by the Schoodic EMS squad at the scene. The other driver was Orrin Gray, 50, of Eastbrook. He was not reported injured.
Ellsworth American
Disaster waiting to happen
When crossing the street at the lower corner of Main/State/Water streets (between Serendib and Emmaus Center) pedestrians put themselves in great danger and it is only a matter of time before there is either a serious accident or a fatality. There is so much going on at that intersection and drivers are focused on the traffic (or sometimes their phones) and the crosswalk where pedestrians wait for the light to cross is obscured by both the corner itself and vehicles waiting to either make a left onto State or continue straight.
Ellsworth American
Siren hits high note in ERR
BROOKLIN — Wooden boats sailed through the Eggemoggin Reach on Saturday in a three-day-long regatta that harnesses competition and fun in an environment steeped in natural beauty. The wooden boats were brought to the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta through the feeder races, the Castine Classic Yacht Regatta on Aug. 4 and the Camden Classic on Aug. 5.
