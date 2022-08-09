Lewis H. (“Lew”) Higgins, 97, died peacefully Aug. 3, 2022, at home. He was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Ellsworth, son of Schuyler and Lena (Jones) Higgins. Lewis joined Lygonia Lodge in 1946, starting a lifelong career with the Masons. He was a past patron of OES Irene Chapter No. 97. He would continue on to join the Anah Temple Shiners in 1948 as a member of the Flag Unit and served as treasurer for up to 10 years. Lew was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth since he was 14 years old and was later named the oldest living member. He served as a deacon and on the board of trustees.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO