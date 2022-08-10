Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
Mount Vernon News
Milestones
BEXLEY – Capital University announced Trey Figgins of Centerburg was named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List and Dean's List. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Mount Vernon News
Food For The Hungry seeks year-round marketing director
MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry of Knox County is seeking its next marketing director. This year-round, part-time paid position,will require a minimum of 15 hours per week from September to January and 10 hours per month from February to August. On-the-job training will be provided during the 2022 drive.
Mount Vernon News
Meyers wins again at Wayne County Speedway
ORRVILLE - By almost every measure, the Saturday, Aug. 6, field of cars was the strongest and most stout of the 2022 season at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at Wayne County Speedway, less than an hour from Mount Vernon. And the 3-8-mile oval was once again up to the task as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon News
New coach, core values fire up Freddies volleyball
Replacing eight graduating seniors from a strong 2021-2022 season in which the Fredericktown volleyball squad went 20-5 and 9-3 (third-place finish) in KMAC play, making a run to the district semifinals, is an issue the Freddies’ new volleyball coach, Cassandra Vaughn, has addressed head on. To tackle the team...
Mount Vernon News
Danville football will 'find a way' to compete for conference championship
The Danville Blue Devils are coming of a season in which they went 4-7, and 3-4 in KMAC play, losing in the playoffs to Newark Catholic. Coach Matthew Blum has set goals leading into the 2022 season, and that includes competing for a conference championship, a goal for which the Blue Devils will "find a way" to achieve.
Mount Vernon News
For former Scot, Cougar Tim Belcher, there’s no place like home
Tim Belcher’s journey from a Sparta farm to the bright lights of Major League baseball included being told “thanks, but no thanks” by colleges and being the “player to be named later” in an MLB trade. From Sparta to Los Angeles, Belcher made his mark.
Mount Vernon News
Lady Scots finish 2nd at MOAC Shootout
The Highland High School girls golf team competed in its first Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) match on Tuesday, in the MOAC Shootout at Marion Country Club, and was edged by Mount Pleasant for top honors, 176-213. The Lady Scots were led by CeCi Grassbaugh, whoi carded a nine-hole score of...
Comments / 0