Easy Caesar salad recipe to use any greens you've got

Having a recipe on hand for a classic Caesar salad is crucial when that salty, acidic, creamy and garlicky craving hits.

This version from Tastemade's debut cookbook, "Make This Tonight," is a perfect back-pocket option for any occasion. Plus, whether you need to use up some romaine and want to stick to the standard style, or you picked up a gorgeous bunch of lacinato kale at the farmers market -- this salad is made to be enjoyed with any green you've got.

Any-Greens Caesar Salad

Serves 2 to 6

Ingredients

6 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained, plus more, chopped, for serving (optional)

4 garlic cloves, finely minced or pressed

1 hard-boiled egg yolk

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce

Garlic toasts, for serving

Directions

In a food processor, combine the anchovies, garlic and egg yolk, and process until a smooth paste forms.

Add the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, half cup of the Parmesan, salt and pepper, and pulse to combine.

With the machine running, gradually drizzle in the olive oil until smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as desired.

Place the lettuce in a large serving bowl, pour the dressing over the top and toss to coat.

Sprinkle with the half cup of Parmesan and crumbled garlic toasts.

If desired, garnish with chopped anchovies. Serve.

Recipe reprinted with permission from "Make This Tonight."