Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects. Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman. Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc....
KFVS12
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
KFVS12
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug....
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health announced more than 26K new case of COVID-19 over past week
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 12, including 123 additional deaths, since August 5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 counties are now rated at “high community level” for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties are now rated as “medium level.”
KFVS12
Annual Jour De Fete event
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants went...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: Debris removal ramping up in flood disaster area
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear say the flooding recovery process has entered a new phase with the beginning of widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” the governor said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
KFVS12
Organization supports individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide
A new organization is now meeting with individuals who have lost loved ones due to homicide. Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event. Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Members of Cape...
KFVS12
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
KFVS12
Jour de Fete event brings thousands to Downtown Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands came out to Ste. Genevieve this weekend for the annual Jour de Fete event. Visitors were able to take advantage of the hundreds of vendor booths that lined the streets in the downtown part of the city. On hand was plenty of food, music,...
Comments / 0