KFVS12

Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support

THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
THEBES, IL
Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects. Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
Jour De Fete in Ste. Genevieve, Mo

Thousands were out in Ste. Genevieve for their annual Jour De Fete event.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Annual Jour De Fete event

Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants went
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Gov. Beshear: Debris removal ramping up in flood disaster area

EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear say the flooding recovery process has entered a new phase with the beginning of widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” the governor said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.

