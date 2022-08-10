EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear say the flooding recovery process has entered a new phase with the beginning of widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” the governor said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”

2 DAYS AGO