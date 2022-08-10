Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
DVLA’s driving licence delay is costing a fortune
My employer has had to hire taxis and the courts service is providing transport to get me to court
Comments / 0