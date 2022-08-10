ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granit Xhaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Captaincy#Armband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

780
Followers
8K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy