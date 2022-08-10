Read full article on original website
Man Utd could terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if his attitude doesn't change
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
Nicolo Zaniolo: Jose Mourinho trying to block Tottenham pursuit
Tottenham's attempts to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma are at risk of being thwarted by former boss Jose Mourinho, 90min understands.
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea need rebuilding
Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea's ageing squad needs rebuilding.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Erik ten Hag disputes claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo has not spoken to him about leaving Man Utd.
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Gerrard trumps Lampard in first managerial meeting
Aston Villa held off a late Everton surge to prevail 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
David De Gea makes Man Utd pledge following Brentford horror show
David De Gea has vowed that Man Utd will put their lives into getting the team back on track.
Florentino Perez laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid talk
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have closed the door on a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Newcastle's plans for Allan Saint-Maximin amid transfer speculation
Newcastle United are not planning to keep Allan Saint-Maximin beyond his current contract, though reports that manager Eddie Howe has agreed to sanction a sale this month are wide of the mark, 90min understands.
Man Utd football director John Murtough in Turin as Adrien Rabiot talks continue
John Murtough is in Turin as Man Utd talks with Adrien Rabiot & his representatives continue.
