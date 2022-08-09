ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

NJ Mom Accused Of Killing Toddler Son Because He Was Getting In The Way Of Her Affair Found Guilty

A New Jersey woman has been found guilty of killing her toddler son and not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to have a witness in the case killed. Heather Reynolds, 44, was convicted by a Camden County jury on Thursday on charges related to the 2018 murder of her 17-month-old son, Axel, according to county prosecutors. The married woman was accused of using methamphetamines hours before suffocating the child with a cleaning wipe.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Richard Codey
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
#Vehicles#Recruiting#Car Theft#Stealing Cars
Law & Crime

Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
RIPLEY, MS
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BET

Youngboy Never Broke Again Allegedly Used A Fake Urine Device And Failed His Drug Test

YoungBoy Never Broke Again finds himself in hot water as the rapper allegedly tried to use a urine device to pass his recent drug test according to XXL. In court documents obtained by the publication, the musician has been accused by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana with the incident occuring on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE

