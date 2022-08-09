Read full article on original website
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
NJ Mom Accused Of Killing Toddler Son Because He Was Getting In The Way Of Her Affair Found Guilty
A New Jersey woman has been found guilty of killing her toddler son and not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to have a witness in the case killed. Heather Reynolds, 44, was convicted by a Camden County jury on Thursday on charges related to the 2018 murder of her 17-month-old son, Axel, according to county prosecutors. The married woman was accused of using methamphetamines hours before suffocating the child with a cleaning wipe.
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Met police officer sacked after punching handcuffed black child in the face
Steve Martin found guilty of gross misconduct after punching and verbally abusing 15-year-old boy
Killer wife jailed for 19 years for feeding second husband poisoned curry is seen on shopping trip after being released
A KILLER wife who fed her husband a poisoned curry has been spotted on a shopping trip after she was released from jail. Dena Thompson became known as the Black Widow killer because of the way she ensnared and manipulated her three husbands. She relied on sustained seduction to trick...
Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes
A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Two men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced on Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick, Georgia....
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he's already served in custody,...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
BET
Youngboy Never Broke Again Allegedly Used A Fake Urine Device And Failed His Drug Test
YoungBoy Never Broke Again finds himself in hot water as the rapper allegedly tried to use a urine device to pass his recent drug test according to XXL. In court documents obtained by the publication, the musician has been accused by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana with the incident occuring on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
CBS News
Teenage pursuit suspects driving stolen car slam into several vehicles, killing one
The teens, driving a stolen vehicle, were said to be 14 and 15-years-old and driving under the influence. They were both said to be in serious condition following the collision.
Why Do Some States Have Blue Lights on Police Cars and Others Have Red?
Here is the real reason that police car lights vary from state to state. The post Why Do Some States Have Blue Lights on Police Cars and Others Have Red? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
