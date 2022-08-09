ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
On3.com

Five-star Mookie Cook re-commits to Oregon, discusses decision

2023 Consensus five-star Mookie Cook has re-committed to Oregon, he told On3. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward of Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep de-committed from the Ducks in late June. Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arizona, and Duke were amongst the programs that poked around once Cook’s recruitment was back open, but never turning...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Storm have record night in win over Sky

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Farewell, Syl: Fowles exit fueling Lynx in push for playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. The former LSU star leaves as the league’s career leader in field-goal percentage, rebounds and double-doubles. “Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is something totally different. I got to that point when workouts were just getting harder and harder, and you take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings

Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx scored a critical victory to its WNBA playoff hopes, winning 86-77 Wednesday over the host Phoenix Mercury. Minnesota (14-20) completed the season sweep of Phoenix thanks to a big fourth...
NBA
Yardbarker

ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware

A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
DENVER, CO

