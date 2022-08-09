MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. The former LSU star leaves as the league’s career leader in field-goal percentage, rebounds and double-doubles. “Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is something totally different. I got to that point when workouts were just getting harder and harder, and you take...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO