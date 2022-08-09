Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Season Due to Personal Matter
Phoenix will be without its star point guard in its final two games of the regular season.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
WNBA MVP: Debating Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson for MVP, plus expert picks for every major award
There is no bigger individual award in the WNBA than MVP, and the race for the honor for the 2022 season is once again between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, both of whom are seeking their second regular-season MVP. Wilson turned 26 on Monday,...
Five-star Mookie Cook re-commits to Oregon, discusses decision
2023 Consensus five-star Mookie Cook has re-committed to Oregon, he told On3. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward of Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep de-committed from the Ducks in late June. Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arizona, and Duke were amongst the programs that poked around once Cook’s recruitment was back open, but never turning...
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
Yardbarker
Storm have record night in win over Sky
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
Giles Jackson Ready for Fresh Start That Results in Long-Distance Finish
The new coaching staff continues to seek ways to break him loose.
Farewell, Syl: Fowles exit fueling Lynx in push for playoffs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clarity about the end of her exceptional WNBA career came for Sylvia Fowles last year through a feeling of resistance familiar to everyone from elite athletes to average fans. The 2017 league MVP who helped the Minnesota Lynx win two WNBA titles knew her interest in working out was waning. The former LSU star leaves as the league’s career leader in field-goal percentage, rebounds and double-doubles. “Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is something totally different. I got to that point when workouts were just getting harder and harder, and you take...
Yardbarker
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx scored a critical victory to its WNBA playoff hopes, winning 86-77 Wednesday over the host Phoenix Mercury. Minnesota (14-20) completed the season sweep of Phoenix thanks to a big fourth...
ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware
A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
