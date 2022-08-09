Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
inkfreenews.com
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
inkfreenews.com
Karen Michael
Karen S. Michael, 58, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime, having many different necklaces that she wore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox
Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Ann Bradley
April Ann Bradley, 38, Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. She was born May 6, 1984. She is survived by her son, River Bradley, Syracuse; her father, John C. (Karen) Bradley III, Knapp Lake; a brother, John C. Bradley IIII, Topeka; and a sister, Elizabeth Diane Jackson Howard, Florida. Yeager...
inkfreenews.com
John Gullett — UPDATED
John Lawrence Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene (Richwine) Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life. He formerly worked at the Cardinal Training Center, Warsaw. He enjoyed bowling, dancing and going to basketball games. He loved his family and especially adored his mom. He always said, “I love my mom!”
inkfreenews.com
Val McClish Sr. — UPDATED
Val Eugene McClish Sr., 74, Syracuse, died at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Feb. 14, 1948. He is survived by his son, Val McClish Jr., Arizona; two grandchildren; sister, Cinda Jacob, LeHigh Acres, Fla.; and companion, Robin Campbell, Anderson. Owen Family Funeral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth Foltz
Kenneth Eugene Foltz, 64, Milford, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Sep. 23, 1957, the son of Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. (Miller) Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green. Kenny graduated from Warsaw High School...
inkfreenews.com
Rosita Kaminski — PENDING
Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
A One-In-A-Million Story
LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
inkfreenews.com
Ann Burton Furnivall — UPDATED
Ann Burton Furnivall 77, Rochester, died at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 20, 1944. She married Steve Furnivall; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her son, Jon (Terri) Wootten, Rochester; daughter, Julie (Mark) Shambarger, Rochester;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Cynthia Himpele
Cynthia Lee (Erk) Himpele, 66, Mishawaka, died Aug. 6, 2022. She was born May 14, 1956. She married Brian Himpele in 2008; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Ryan (Megan) Riesenberg, Canadian Lakes, Mich., Benjamin (Amber) Riesenberg, Chesterson, Amanda (Jason) Jones, Goshen and MaryJane Riesenberg, South Bend; stepchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Haller, Hazlet, N.J. and Christopher Himpele, Mishawaka; seven grandchildren; her sister, Karen (Jim) Goodrich, Boulder, Colo.; and her brother, Richard (Deborah) Erk, Albermarle, N.C.
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Fisher
Ronald Lenard Fisher, 82, Topeka, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home in Topeka. He was born Sep. 15, 1939. On June 11, 1960, he married Mary Ann Ort; she survives in Tokeka. He is survived by his six children, Kimberly (Jack) Applegate, Ligonier, Todd (Vicki) Fisher, Topeka, Curt...
inkfreenews.com
Ned Heighway
Ned A. Heighway, 78, Akron, died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence in Akron, surrounded by his family. Ned was born April 21, 1944, in Rochester, to the late Robert O. and Ruth Eleanor (Hamilton) Heighway. Ned was married on June 20, 1965, in Rochester, to Linda L. Severns; she survives.
inkfreenews.com
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Ted Geiger
Ted E. Geiger, 92, Albion, died at 7:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence in Albion. He was born June 5, 1930. On June 27, 1958, Ted married Marjorie Joan Bills in Columbia City. He is survived by his sons, John (Dottie) Geiger and Kevin Geiger, both of...
inkfreenews.com
Patsy ‘Pat’ Johnson
Patsy Reve “Pat” Johnson, 92, rural Wabash, died at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. She was born July 19, 1930. She is survived by her son, James (Christy) Johnson, Wabash; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service Inc. is in charge...
inkfreenews.com
Theodore ‘Ted’ Thompson
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, 77, Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. Ted was born April 4, 1945. He married Lucille Marie “Lucy” (White) Thompson; she preceded him in death. He is survived by stepdaughter, Sharon (Larry) Stalbaum; stepson, Anthony (Sue) Brown; and...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Van Lake — PENDING
Dennis Van Lake, 66, Kewanna, died at 10:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence in Kewannna. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Comments / 0