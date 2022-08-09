John Lawrence Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene (Richwine) Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life. He formerly worked at the Cardinal Training Center, Warsaw. He enjoyed bowling, dancing and going to basketball games. He loved his family and especially adored his mom. He always said, “I love my mom!”

1 DAY AGO