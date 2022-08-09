Read full article on original website
WTKR
Fresh Local Food Delivered Straight to Your Door with "Seasonal Roots" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seasonal Roots is an online farmer’s market that allows members to customize personal boxes of Virginia-grown, baked, and raised foods of all kinds! Karla Robinson, who leads the team at Seasonal Roots, stops by Coast Live to show off some of their amazing offerings. Presented...
WTKR
Easy Bath Remodel in One Day with Mr. Fix-It on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In as little as one day, you can transform your bathroom and increase the value, beauty, and safety of your property. Owner of MR. FIX-IT, Mark Binshtok, joins us to show how a one-day bath remodel is achievable!. Presented by Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT.
WTKR
Be Confident In Your Smile with Power Swabs on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Yellow, discolored teeth can make you appear older and unhealthy. Fortunately, our lifestyle expert Courtney Perna has a product that she claims will whiten your teeth in only minutes!. Presented by Power Swabs. 1 (800) 658-3390.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: The 80s are here to stay a while, rain will soon move out
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! We finally got to say goodbye to the 90s today and won’t see the 90s back for a while. Rain and storms linger tonight across northeastern North Carolina. A little cooler overnight with lows in the low 70s. Friday morning, some areas will wake up to dense patchy fog. Watch for that on the morning commute!
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Sweet relief is working its way into Hampton Roads
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Wednesday night! Scattered storms will briefly come to an end late tonight, then more storms Thursday before a gorgeous weekend ahead. Scattered storms should end around 2 AM. While rain is falling, flooding is still a concern. Watch for flooded roadways traveling overnight....
WTKR
Extreme climate events could impact crop insurance payouts for farmers, taxpayers
Day to day, running a farm takes a lot of work. “You can see the soybean pods starting to form,” Lee Tesdell, a farm owner in Iowa, said. Farms are facing more and more unknowns due to a changing climate. “Two years ago, we had a derecho here,” he...
