Bernalillo, NM

bernco.gov

I-25/Sunport Off Ramp Delays on Friday, Aug. 12

The county wants the community to be aware of some periodic delays at the I-25/Sunport Interchange ramps on Friday, Aug. 12, due to large girders being transported to the Sunport Boulevard Extension project worksite. The deliveries are expected to start around 5:30 a.m. and continue at periodic intervals ending by...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

City councilor to propose shifting funding from sanctioned homeless camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is proposing taking funding away from city-sanctioned homeless encampments and putting it to other homeless support services in town. Lewis plans to introduce his proposal at Monday’s meeting. That is when the council is set to discuss Councilor Brook Bassan’s proposals. One proposal would put a moratorium on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

West Nile Virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitos testing positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in Bernalillo County according to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department on Friday. A City of Albuquerque press release states the virus was detected through routine mosquito monitoring, which goes on throughout […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Precision Medical Hair Restoration And Aesthetics Is First Of Its Kind In New Mexico

Interior of Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics in Albuquerque.Courtesy photo. Dr. Chris Plaman opened Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics in Albuquerque in January. “Precision is the first and only medical center for hair regeneration in New Mexico,” Plaman said. “After seeing first-hand how modern hair restoration techniques and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'

“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Educational assistants in short supply for Albuquerque Public Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of open positions within Albuquerque Public Schools is long. They need everything from bus drivers, nurses, secretaries, and educational assistants. APS is currently down about 200 Educational Assistants. Fewer E.A.’s mean teachers who are already stretched thin, are even more overwhelmed. Kathy Chavez, the President of Albuquerque Federation of Classified Professionals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Behind on your PNM bill? Here’s help

PNM helping Albuquerque customers pay past-due PNM bills at in-person financial assistance event Thursday. ALBUQUERQUE– PNM will host a free assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay electricity bills on Thursday, Aug. 11. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three different assistance programs, maximizing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Accused killer had been asked to leave mosque

In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos residents speak out against development at meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Ranchos residents packed their village council meeting Wednesday to speak out against high-density developments in their neighborhood. It was largely against a multi-use development called “The Village Center” that is already in the works. The development, at the southeast corner of Osuna and 4th Street, is slated to feature a grocery […]
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM

