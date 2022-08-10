Read full article on original website
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Erik ten Hag disputes claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo has not spoken to him about leaving Man Utd.
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City's Sergio Gomez plan; Kalvin Phillips injury
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club intend to keep imminent new signing Sergio Gomez at the club.
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Player ratings as Catalans held to goalless draw
Match report and player ratings from Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Xavi confirms Miralem Pjanic will remain at Barcelona
Xavi has opened up on the future of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Nicolo Zaniolo: Jose Mourinho trying to block Tottenham pursuit
Tottenham's attempts to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma are at risk of being thwarted by former boss Jose Mourinho, 90min understands.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Alex McCarthy on Man Utd radar in hunt for back-up goalkeeper
Man Utd have identified Alex McCarthy as a potential replacement for back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd's stance on selling Marcus Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that he does not want to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
