STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines

U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
MARKETS
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty

Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
BUSINESS
Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Oil is one of the best natural hedges out there. Buffett first invested...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead

Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
RETAIL
Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in

The S&P 500 is up more than 40% since the beginning of the year. Energy stocks have been hit hard by a drop in oil prices. The sector is expected to continue to make gains as the dollar weakens. The market is down more than 10% this year. "We still...
STOCKS
Keen Technologies, an artificial general intelligence startup from ex-Oculus CTO John Carmack, raised $20M led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross

John Carmack, the game developer who co-founded id Software and served as Oculus’s CTO, is working on a new venture — and has already attracted capital from some big names. Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies, has raised $20 million in a...
TECHNOLOGY
Stripe has laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year

Stripe has laid off some of the employees that support TaxJar, a tax compliance startup that it acquired last year, TechCrunch has learned from multiple sources and firsthand documentation. The layoffs – conducted over the last month – are related to Stripe’s decision to wind down TaxJar-focused go-to-market efforts in late July. Sources estimate the […]
BUSINESS
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
STOCKS
Here are the signs that the bear market rally in stocks won’t last long

The three major indexes tumbed this week under reviving fears about interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Citigroup’s analysts say the bulk of the bear-market rally is already behind us. “Bear market rallies are often sentiment driven, as the market just becomes too bearish,” they wrote.
