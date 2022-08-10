Read full article on original website
Related
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty
Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
biztoc.com
Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Oil is one of the best natural hedges out there. Buffett first invested...
biztoc.com
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cleared to Buy as Much as Half of Occidental's Shares
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said that Berkshire Hathaway had asked for and received its permission to buy up to 50% of the driller's shares. Berkshire has been loading up on Occidental’s shares this year, amassing roughly 20% of its stock.
biztoc.com
Crypto TV Ad Budget Sank By 99.9% in July 2022
Amidst the current crypto market downturn, crypto firms have naturally sought measures to reduce spending. That includes TV advertising.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
biztoc.com
Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in
The S&P 500 is up more than 40% since the beginning of the year. Energy stocks have been hit hard by a drop in oil prices. The sector is expected to continue to make gains as the dollar weakens. The market is down more than 10% this year. "We still...
biztoc.com
Bed Bath & Beyond's sinking stock price wipes nearly $100M in value off Vanguard funds
Vanguard Group is the third largest stakeholder in Bed Bath & Beyond. Based on its 7.92 million shares as of June 29, the value of its holding fell from $183 million on Wednesday to $147 million on Thursday and to $88 million on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell...
biztoc.com
Keen Technologies, an artificial general intelligence startup from ex-Oculus CTO John Carmack, raised $20M led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross
John Carmack, the game developer who co-founded id Software and served as Oculus’s CTO, is working on a new venture — and has already attracted capital from some big names. Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies, has raised $20 million in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other elite investors just revealed their Q2 stock portfolios. Here are 7 key trades they made.
Buffett bet big on oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, Ray Dalio piled into Big Tech, and George Soros revealed a stake in Tesla.
biztoc.com
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after Ryan Cohen dumps stake
"The flag bearer for the rise up and kind of left," one analyst said of the meme stock. "He deflated the balloon."
biztoc.com
In Sureal Story, 20-Year-Old Student Acquires 6% Of Bed Bath & Beyond, Makes $110 Million In 3 Weeks
In Sureal Story, 20-Year-Old Student Acquires 6% Of Bed Bath & Beyond, Makes $110 Million In 3 Weeks. We thought that today's story about Ryan Cohen filing to dump his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond after sparking a massive gamma squeeze using deep OTM call options would be the most absurd meme-related story of the day. Boy, were we wrong.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: What To Do As Market Rally Pulls Back; Warren Buffett Blasts Out Of Base
The stock market rally pulled back last week from key resistance while Treasury yields moved back toward 3%. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sold off hard Friday. Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Fed chief Jerome Powell looming large late next week.
biztoc.com
Stripe has laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year
Stripe has laid off some of the employees that support TaxJar, a tax compliance startup that it acquired last year, TechCrunch has learned from multiple sources and firsthand documentation. The layoffs – conducted over the last month – are related to Stripe’s decision to wind down TaxJar-focused go-to-market efforts in late July. Sources estimate the […]
biztoc.com
Past performance does not guarantee future results", yet people still use TA and backtesting. How can we interpret this?
Most financial models are tested using backtesting on a subset of historical price data. "Past performance does not guarantee future results", yet people still use TA and backtesting. Clearly, the disclaimer does not match up with real practices. And if those practices were complete bogus, no one would be doing them.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%
Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
biztoc.com
Here are the signs that the bear market rally in stocks won’t last long
The three major indexes tumbed this week under reviving fears about interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Citigroup’s analysts say the bulk of the bear-market rally is already behind us. “Bear market rallies are often sentiment driven, as the market just becomes too bearish,” they wrote.
Comments / 0