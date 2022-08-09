Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 2.52%),...
More bad news for Intel: AMD is making rapid progress in a key market
The latest projections from Mercury Research show that AMD is set to continue its hot streak in the server processor market, further eroding Intel’s lead. The company’s analysis suggests AMD increased its server CPU market share to 13.9% this quarter, marking a 13th consecutive period of growth. According...
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
S&P, Nasdaq Futures Signal Slowing Momentum As Investors Digest Hawkish Fed Talk, Disney Earnings
U.S. index futures are modestly higher early Thursday following the inflation-data-induced rally seen in the previous session. Momentum Slows? The muted sentiment reflected by the index futures could be attributable to hawkish comments from some Fed officials. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in a public address late afternoon...
Vicor: New Factory And Products Are Catalysts For A Higher Share Price
Summary Vicor's Q2 backlog of $410,000,000 is larger than last year's total revenue and foretells exceptional and accelerating revenue growth. Improved sales and earnings from the new factory are just starting to be realized now. Efficiencies from the new factory are improving Vicor's GMs and dollars will increasingly fall to the bottom line. New products will put gasoline on the fire, and revenue and earnings growth will continue to accelerate. Investment Thesis:
The Rally Continues: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trading Higher Following Great Day For Markets On Wednesday
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher Thursday morning by about .5% following a great day for stocks on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning before the open, all eyes were on the CPI print for July. The number came in lower than expected, convincing some traders the Fed will be able to turn more dovish sooner than initially thought.
Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade
The Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6% on Tuesday with all 30 members in the red. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. slumped. Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand. Investors are...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Digital Media Solns DMS shares rose 109.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.6 million, which is 25920.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology
AMD's impressive growth in a tough environment indicates that it could sustain its rally. Micron Technology has run into headwinds thanks to a slowdown in memory demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
Crypto-Exchange Coinbase Stock Is Not Out of the Woods as Market Uncertainty Hovers
Coinbase Global (COIN) experienced a rocky three months as trading volumes and revenue fell for a second straight quarter during what's being called a crypto winter. Shares of the crypto exchange rebounded from a loss in premarket trading to a gain of about 3% at the open after bitcoin prices jumped following the U.S. inflation report.
