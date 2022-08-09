ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Black Enterprise

TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program

Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
biztoc.com

Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts

Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
Nature.com

COVID-19's impact on visitation behavior to US national parks from communities of color: evidence from mobile phone data

The widespread COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed many people's ways of life. With the necessity of social distancing and lock downs across the United States, evidence shows more people engage in outdoor activities. With the utilization of location-based service (LBS) data, we seek to explore how visitation patterns to national parks changed among communities of color during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our results show that visitation rates to national parks located closer than 347Â km to individuals have increased amidst the pandemic, but the converse was demonstrated amongst parks located further than 347Â km from individuals. More importantly, COVID-19 has adversely impacted visitation figures amongst non-white and Native American communities, with visitation volumes declining if these communities are situated further from national parks. Our results show disproportionately low-representations amongst national park visitors from these communities of color. African American communities display a particularly concerning trend whereby their visitation to national parks is substantially lower amongst communities closer to national parks.
biztoc.com

The worst idea in food? Expiration dates

Food labels with hard expiration dates are rarely necessary, poorly designed, and cause excess food waste. So supermarkets are beginning to remove them. Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste.
biztoc.com

The top 10 takeaways for businesses and financial Institutions about the IRA

From grants for renewable energy to an increased focus on greenhouse gas reporting and massive investments in climate tech, the IRA has far-reaching implications for business in all sectors of the economy. After a weekend marathon “vote-a-rama,” the U.S. Senate gaveled through a 50 to 51 party-line vote to approve...
biztoc.com

The Madness Of Groupthink

Authored by Robert Malone via Brownstone Institute,. “Madness is the exception in individuals but the rule in groups.”. We all seek to understand the root causes of the COVIDcrisis. We crave an answer, and hope is that we can find some sort of rationale for the harm that has been done, something that will help make sense out of one of the most profound policy fiascos in the history of the United States.
biztoc.com

Here are 3 warnings signs about the economy seen in corporate America

The majority of America's top companies have reported strong earnings. But warning signs about the economy are also emerging from their corporate earnings. At first look, American companies seem to be doing just fine in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Aug. 5.
TechCrunch

Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong

I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
biztoc.com

Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?

Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
