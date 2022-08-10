Read full article on original website
Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford
George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. The emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market. Soros had so far been content to invest in young startups like Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN)
Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock
The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby..
Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021. The crypto veteran says that the upgrade that will see Ethereum transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) will serve as the catalyst.
Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A
Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
Mortgage rates spike as home prices hit new record
Mortgage rates resumed their upward climb along with home prices. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, according to Freddie Mac's weekly data. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer. The...
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
