Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford
George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. The emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market. Soros had so far been content to invest in young startups like Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN)
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby..
Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021. The crypto veteran says that the upgrade that will see Ethereum transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) will serve as the catalyst.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act
The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
