ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 1

Related
jocoreport.com

OPINION: Can House Bill 951 Keep Winter From Coming To North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. leaders share plan to keep kids safe in the classroom this year

RALEIGH, N.C. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, safety is top of mind for both parents and school districts across North Carolina. School safety topped the $27.9 billion North Carolina state budget this year, with an additional $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant Program. The budget also provides $32 million for school safety grants for things like safety equipment, school safety training and to support students in crisis.
wkml.com

North Carolina Has One of the Most Pet Friendly Cities in the Country

More than 90 million homes in America have a pet, but it turns out there are some cities that are MUCH more friendly to pet owners than others – including one right here in North Carolina. Once again our good friends over at WalletHub have crunched the numbers to...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
townandtourist.com

30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)

North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
TRAVEL
beckersasc.com

California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina. 1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Horse Shoe Farm, North Carolina’s Ultimate Luxury and Nature Getaway

There are many ways to enjoy the fall color display in North Carolina as travelers have an abundance of ways to enjoy the show, either by car, train, bicycle, boat or horseback. However, there is only one place to stay and that is at The Horse Shoe Farm, nestled on 85 stunning acres along the ancient waters of the French Broad River.
HORSE SHOE, NC
power98fm.com

11 Breathtaking Places to Enjoy This Fall in North Carolina

Are you ready for the fall season as much as me? North Carolina is one of the most beautiful places to visit during the fall season. You have mountains, city views, beaches, and so much more to enjoy. We are one of the most beautiful states in the country and have so much to offer during every season.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homesteading#Mountains#Cancer#Lymphoma#The Epoch Times
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
FOX8 News

3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary

PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats that have been rescued from Tiger King Park […]
ANIMALS
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy