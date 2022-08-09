ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Tax#College#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Lifetime Learning Credit
Kiplinger

Student Loans Can Affect Your Taxes: What You Should Know

Student loans are among the most common sources of debt in America. It has been reported that about one in five Americans have student loan debt-totaling more than $1.7 trillion. If you’re one of those people, you are probably waiting to hear whether—in these times of high tuition and inflation—some...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
MarketRealist

Scholarships Are Usually Tax-Free, but There Are Exceptions

Scholarships can provide the financial support that families need for students attending college. Whether it’s a private or federal scholarship, the reward can be used for various college costs. However, many students entering college don’t have experience filing taxes. Are scholarships tax-free?. Article continues below advertisement. In many...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Put Money Into Your 401(k)

Many people have the option to invest in a 401(k) at work. While a 401(k) has some benefits, it's not always the best retirement account. You should carefully consider whether an alternative might be preferable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
PERSONAL FINANCE
travelawaits.com

5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
INCOME TAX
Inc.com

How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning

This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy