Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a dad with 6-figure student debt for his kids' college who Airbnbs his house for an extra $31,000 a year to keep up with payments
George Botelho owes more than $273,000 in student loan debt that helped his kids go to college. He lives in his basement and rents his house on Airbnb to keep up with monthly payments. He wants the Biden administration to consider relief for those who pay alimony on top of...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families can easily claim $3,600 this July using a new tool – see how to get your summer payment
HUNDREDS of thousands of American families can now easily claim child tax credits worth up to $3,600 per child. An extension of the free and mobile-friendly GetCTC portal has helped hundreds of thousands of families get child tax credits with a simplified tax return. Since the portal's launch in September,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Student Loans Were Forgiven, What Would You Put the Money Toward Instead?
In 2021, GOBankingRates conducted a poll in which 52% of the 3,600 respondents noted they were in favor of blanket student loan forgiveness. Forbes estimates that there is $1.75 trillion in total...
Student Loans Can Affect Your Taxes: What You Should Know
Student loans are among the most common sources of debt in America. It has been reported that about one in five Americans have student loan debt-totaling more than $1.7 trillion. If you’re one of those people, you are probably waiting to hear whether—in these times of high tuition and inflation—some...
Back-To-School Tax Credits: Which States Offer Them and What They Entail
As CNBC Select reports, according to the National Retail Federation, American families will spend $36.9 billion on back-to-school expenses for K-12 students this year. That amount rises to $73.9...
Motley Fool
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
Scholarships Are Usually Tax-Free, but There Are Exceptions
Scholarships can provide the financial support that families need for students attending college. Whether it’s a private or federal scholarship, the reward can be used for various college costs. However, many students entering college don’t have experience filing taxes. Are scholarships tax-free?. Article continues below advertisement. In many...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Put Money Into Your 401(k)
Many people have the option to invest in a 401(k) at work. While a 401(k) has some benefits, it's not always the best retirement account. You should carefully consider whether an alternative might be preferable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
travelawaits.com
5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
Inc.com
How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning
This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
Don’t bank on your business to fund your retirement
Retirement can loom like a dark cloud for small-business owners. Many invest blood, sweat and tears — and every penny — into building their business but never set cash aside for the future. A huge number of entrepreneurs have reported putting aside no retirement savings at all. For...
Comments / 0