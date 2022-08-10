Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
The Post and Courier
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
Man charged with murder in South Carolina death also accused in multiple knife attacks
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — A man accused of murder and multiple assaults on Folly Beach and James Island this week is now in police custody. Folly Beach Public Safety officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an alleged knife attack that happened Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island
A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
The Post and Courier
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
live5news.com
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
Comments / 0