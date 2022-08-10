ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
Dorchester County, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island

A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Detainee#Summerville Police
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around 2:30 a.m. One person was found […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC

