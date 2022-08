Rensselaer Bombers varsity football team was able to get out and compete against Hanover Central on Friday night in the state sanction scrimmage under the lights at Emory Harrison Athletic Complex. Bombers will ramp it up next week as they will travel to week 1 opener for the annual Cracker Barrell Game vs Kankakee Valley, at Fred Jones Field in Wheatfield for a 7 pm kickoff.

