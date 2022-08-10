Read full article on original website
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
Raiders beat Vikings, move to 2-0 in preseason
LAS VEGAS -- One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games."I think we have some depth at tackle and some competition," McDaniels said. "We've told them since the first day they got here that this was going to be a situation where guys earn their opportunities and they'll determine their role."Using numerous rotations for nearly...
QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday
Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense
The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson seeking fully guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230M deal
With Week 1 of the NFL season just a month away, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still doesn't have a contract agreement with the team beyond the 2022 season. Jackson was always going to get paid a hefty amount, but a shift in the quarterback market may have changed his asking price.
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers
With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders: Hall of Fame is becoming a 'free for all'
The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced back in February. The inductees included offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young. It's been 11 years since...
2022 NFL Season: Nate Hobbs Will Be Raiders’ Secret Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2022 season with plenty of X-factors, but their best secret weapon might end up being Nate Hobbs. It seems Hobbs’ arrival on the national scene was inevitable. His 2021 season was his first season and boy did he surprise. The young cornerback was in the top four for the Raiders with 74 combined tackles and also had 51 solo tackles to his credit.
Could Deshaun Watson still reach settlement with NFL?
The NFL conducted an investigation into Watson’s off-field behavior that led him to be named in 25 lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The disciplinary officer hearing the case ruled that Watson should be suspended six games. The NFL appealed the punishment, and Roger Goodell appointed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?
The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows
The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener
Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
