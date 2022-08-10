NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. Modi said the world’s view of India was changing and it was looking toward the country to help resolve global issues. President Joe Biden in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day said the United States and India are indispensable partners, and their partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.

