World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Page turners: the most exciting new fiction from Africa, Latin America and south Asia
We asked 14 writers, editors and publishers to tell us their current favourites from around the world
Cricket Australia targets sport’s inclusion at Brisbane Olympics in 2032
Cricket Australia have targeted the inclusion of the sport at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game’s position at the heart of the country’s sporting culture. The ambitious Where the Game Grows plan released on Monday aims to...
PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years
NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. Modi said the world’s view of India was changing and it was looking toward the country to help resolve global issues. President Joe Biden in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day said the United States and India are indispensable partners, and their partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.
China's Taiwan drills accompanied by wave of misinformation
Taiwan saw a spike in online misinformation as China hosted huge military drills this month, much of it aimed at undermining the democratic island's morale and pushing Beijing's narrative. Many were posts sharing old military footage alongside claims they showed real military drills, mainly by China.
ESPN
Japan's Saki Baba wins U.S. Women's Amateur in golf blowout
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. -- Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women's Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. "It's...
ESPN
Unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta wins Montreal's National Bank Open for first Masters 1000 victory
MONTREAL -- Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. "It's an...
All Blacks coach Ian Foster in limbo as resurgent New Zealand head home
Ian Foster’s future as head coach of New Zealand remained up in the air on Monday despite the All Blacks’ impressive turnaround against South Africa in the Rugby Championship over the weekend. The All Blacks broke a run of three defeats with a sparkling 35-23 win at Ellis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
