Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL・
Video: Malik Willis has impressive Titans preseason debut
Malik Willis made the most of his opportunity to start during the Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans selected Willis with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in what was not a highly-touted quarterback class. But his performance during Thursday’s game may be a sign that Willis could end up being one of the draft’s biggest steals.
NBC Sports
Key 49ers to keep an eye on in preseason opener vs. Packers
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are set to face the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason contest and there are a few key players to keep an eye on. Coach Kyle Shanahan has already shared his plans to have the team’s star players get a little playing time on Friday as well as in the third preseason game in Houston.
NBC Sports
2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans
Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
NFL・
