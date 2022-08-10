ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren Central Dragons. The goal has been the same as its been the last six seasons, win a game. The last time the Dragons saw a “W” in the win column was October 16, 2015, against Warren East, but head coach Mark Nelson is not worried about the past.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Sensational for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Barren County, KY
Education
City
Hardin, KY
City
Russellville, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
County
Barren County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WBKO

KSP investigates murder in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male. Investigations revealed...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Family Resorts in Kentucky

Family vacations are a memorable experience that brings families closer together. Selecting where you decide to vacation can be a stressful and heavily-weighted task. Luckily, family resorts all over the United States offer endless fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy. One of the states that has a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Countdown#American Football
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
WBKO

A fantastic Friday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Perfect outdoor weather into this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
WBKO

BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say there were nearly 500 incidents of students caught vaping at school in Barren County from grades seven through 12 last year. “I don’t agree with vaping, I’ve talked to my grandson, and you know, we talked about it and and how bad it is,” says Freddie Wilkerson of the compliance letter sent home regarding being caught at school with vapor products.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy