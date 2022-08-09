Read full article on original website
Related
kasu.org
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
kasu.org
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Comments / 0