FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis Raabe
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
247Sports
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
4 Takeaways from Chicago Bears preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs
Soldier field was where it was, as the Chicago Bears took the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for their
Yardbarker
Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense
The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
Yardbarker
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers
With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Yardbarker
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Yardbarker
QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday
Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 15, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce
One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
Yardbarker
2022 NFL Season: Nate Hobbs Will Be Raiders’ Secret Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2022 season with plenty of X-factors, but their best secret weapon might end up being Nate Hobbs. It seems Hobbs’ arrival on the national scene was inevitable. His 2021 season was his first season and boy did he surprise. The young cornerback was in the top four for the Raiders with 74 combined tackles and also had 51 solo tackles to his credit.
Yardbarker
Lions Lose in Devastating Fashion
The The Lions faced off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. They approached the matchup with only one day of game-specific preparation. Dan Campbell said “We are playing ourselves.” This was his way of saying that he still wants to mainly focus on the regular season and his own team. The Lions got their first taste of in-game contact and had to readjust to the pressure of an NFL matchup. Favored, the Lions entered todays game -2.5 on most major sportsbooks and -130 on the moneyline. They Kicked off a new era of Lions Football at Ford Field, with a Lions win/loss. With Hard Knocks following the team, the Lions looked to impress the world and prove a point. The new Lions are here and they looked fierce/despite losing in all too familiar fashion. A fumble leading to a 4th and nine hail marry touchdown from Ridder to Bernhardt gave the Falcons the win. Yet again, they lose in devastating fashion.
Yardbarker
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?
The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Yardbarker
Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows
The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
Yardbarker
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement
Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Yardbarker
Here are three players believed to have made the Green Bay Packers roster after one preseason game
The Green Bay Packers lost their preseason opener vs the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. However, there were many positive takeaways from this game. Special teams was competent, young wide receivers stood out, and the defensive line came to play. Here are three players who I believe will make the 53 man roster after the first preseason game of the season.
Yardbarker
Could Deshaun Watson still reach settlement with NFL?
The NFL conducted an investigation into Watson’s off-field behavior that led him to be named in 25 lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The disciplinary officer hearing the case ruled that Watson should be suspended six games. The NFL appealed the punishment, and Roger Goodell appointed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
