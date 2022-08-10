ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense

The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers

With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday

Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce

One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
2022 NFL Season: Nate Hobbs Will Be Raiders’ Secret Weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2022 season with plenty of X-factors, but their best secret weapon might end up being Nate Hobbs. It seems Hobbs’ arrival on the national scene was inevitable. His 2021 season was his first season and boy did he surprise. The young cornerback was in the top four for the Raiders with 74 combined tackles and also had 51 solo tackles to his credit.
Lions Lose in Devastating Fashion

The The Lions faced off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. They approached the matchup with only one day of game-specific preparation. Dan Campbell said “We are playing ourselves.” This was his way of saying that he still wants to mainly focus on the regular season and his own team. The Lions got their first taste of in-game contact and had to readjust to the pressure of an NFL matchup. Favored, the Lions entered todays game -2.5 on most major sportsbooks and -130 on the moneyline. They Kicked off a new era of Lions Football at Ford Field, with a Lions win/loss. With Hard Knocks following the team, the Lions looked to impress the world and prove a point. The new Lions are here and they looked fierce/despite losing in all too familiar fashion. A fumble leading to a 4th and nine hail marry touchdown from Ridder to Bernhardt gave the Falcons the win. Yet again, they lose in devastating fashion.
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?

The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows

The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
Titans Release C Daniel Munyer From IR With Settlement

Munyer, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2015. He was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster for two seasons before signing on with the Cardinals in December of 2016. Munyer was waived at the start of the...
Here are three players believed to have made the Green Bay Packers roster after one preseason game

The Green Bay Packers lost their preseason opener vs the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. However, there were many positive takeaways from this game. Special teams was competent, young wide receivers stood out, and the defensive line came to play. Here are three players who I believe will make the 53 man roster after the first preseason game of the season.
Could Deshaun Watson still reach settlement with NFL?

The NFL conducted an investigation into Watson’s off-field behavior that led him to be named in 25 lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The disciplinary officer hearing the case ruled that Watson should be suspended six games. The NFL appealed the punishment, and Roger Goodell appointed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
