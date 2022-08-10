ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwTgp_0hBQpN4n00

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Timo Werner's return to his former club RB Leipzig is good news both for the league and for the player, who will continue competing at the highest level, Germany coach Hansi Flick said, with the year-ending World Cup just around the corner.

Werner, whose form over the past two years raised questions about whether he was the right striker for this year's World Cup in Qatar, signed a four-year contract on Tuesday to return to Leipzig from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club's all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

"I am very happy for the Bundesliga that Timo Werner is coming back," Flick said in a statement. "With his qualities he is an enrichment for every league."

"With Leipzig, where he matured into a international top striker, Timo will continue to test himself in the Champions League against the best players around," Flick said.

Werner parted ways with Chelsea after two years at the Premier League club, where he lifted the Champions League trophy as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021 but failed to hold down a starting spot.

He made 89 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 23 goals.

Werner hopes his return to Leipzig, who have qualified for the Champions league group stage this season, will provide him with the platform to rediscover his old form and get sufficient playing time to be in peak form at the World Cup.

"For me it was clear that Leipzig was a very good step," Werner told a news conference on Wednesday. "The transfer was the logical step to gain self-confidence.

"There is a World Cup this year and you want to have the best possible preparation and play as much as possible. It was the optimal time to get back into form and enjoy football again.

"I did not have in the past few seasons many chances to present myself. Hopefully it will be different now," he added.

Werner has earned 53 caps and scored 24 goals for Germany, who crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the first round.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Super Cup#Chelsea#Rb Leipzig#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Reuters

Soccer-Willian leaves Corinthians after death threats

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Willian has left local side Corinthians after receiving death threats, the former Arsenal and Chelsea player said. The 34-year-old went on a free transfer to Corinthians last summer, but the return has been everything but pleasant for the winger who has 70 caps for the Brazilian national team since his debut in 2011.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

547K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy