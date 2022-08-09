Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Review: Nearly 30 Years on, Collective Soul Keeps ‘Vibrating’
There aren’t many acts as persistent, and consistent, as Georgia’s Collective Soul. The Ed Roland-led collective has been releasing worthy work, intermittently but steadily, since its 1994 debut. That’s despite an evolving lineup that finds only Ed, guitarist brother Dean and bassist Will Turpin still standing on this, their 11th studio set. Undeterred after leaving, or being dismissed from, Atlantic Records after Blender (2000), they bounced around to some indies, finally releasing music on their own, oddly named Fuzze-Flex label.
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Rock ‘n’ Roll Deep Cuts You Should Be Listening To
For every smash hit single, there is a b-side (or at least a proverbial one) that didn’t land in quite the same way. Every great artist has a few deep cuts that die-hard fans dredge up and subsequently spend the rest of their lives defending as their “greatest song of all time.”
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Brian Wilson Didn’t Think ‘Good Vibrations’ Would Change Pop Music While Recording the Beach Boys Song
Brian Wilson is a songwriter and Beach Boy who co-wrote the band's song 'Good Vibrations.' Here's what he said about the hit original track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”
20 years old? 20?! I’m not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped […] The post 20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
thecentersquare.com
If you love dogs, you’ll love this story. A German shepherd slept at his owner’s gravesite.
There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
PETS・
Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500
An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa...
studyfinds.org
‘Always watching you’: New insect discovered in amber had 360-degree vision!
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When it comes to human eyesight, no one literally has “eyes in the back of their head.” However, a newly discovered insect fossil apparently enjoyed 360-degree vision!. Along with bulging eyes, an elongated mouth, and feet that oozed resin (to stick to surfaces), this...
George Harrison Said the Live Version of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ From His 1991 Japanese Tour Is ‘Far Superior’ to the Original Recording
George Harrison said the live version of his Beatles song, 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' from his 1991 Japanese tour is better than the original recording.
Behind The Band Name: Iron Maiden
Formed in Leyton, East London in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of the pioneers of the new wave heavy metal. Though fluid in the early years of the band, the enduring line-up consists of bassist Steve Harris, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers.
Comments / 0